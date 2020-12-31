Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Top Ranked Momentum Stocks to Buy for December 30th

Here are four stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, December 30th:

Bassett Furniture Industries, Incorporated (BSET - Free Report) : This manufacturer, marketer, and retailer home furnishings has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 22.8% over the last 60 days.

 

Bassett Furniture’s shares gained 22.9% over the last one month in contrast the S&P 500’s growth of 2.4%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

 

Dillard's, Inc. (DDS - Free Report) : This retailer of fashion apparel, cosmetics, and home furnishing has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 47.5% over the last 60 days.

 

Dillard's shares gained 23.8% over the last one month in contrast the S&P 500 declined 2%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

 

Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (CLF - Free Report) : This independent iron ore mining company has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 43.6% over the last 60 days.

 

Cleveland-Cliffs’ shares gained 21.8% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

 

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (FND - Free Report) : This multi-channel specialty retailer of hard surface flooring and related accessories has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 6.5% over the last 60 days.

 

Floor & Decor’s shares gained 15.5% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

 

