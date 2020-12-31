We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions of Service.
Top Ranked Momentum Stocks to Buy for December 30th
Here are four stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, December 30th:
Bassett Furniture Industries, Incorporated (BSET - Free Report) : This manufacturer, marketer, and retailer home furnishings has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 22.8% over the last 60 days.
Bassett Furniture’s shares gained 22.9% over the last one month in contrast the S&P 500’s growth of 2.4%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.
Dillard's, Inc. (DDS - Free Report) : This retailer of fashion apparel, cosmetics, and home furnishing has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 47.5% over the last 60 days.
Dillard's shares gained 23.8% over the last one month in contrast the S&P 500 declined 2%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.
Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (CLF - Free Report) : This independent iron ore mining company has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 43.6% over the last 60 days.
Cleveland-Cliffs’ shares gained 21.8% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.
Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (FND - Free Report) : This multi-channel specialty retailer of hard surface flooring and related accessories has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 6.5% over the last 60 days.
Floor & Decor’s shares gained 15.5% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.
