Image: Bigstock
New Strong Buy Stocks for January 4th
Here are 5 stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:
Ryerson Holding Corporation (RYI - Free Report) : This services company that processes and distributes metals has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 41.4% over the last 60 days.
Ryerson Holding Corporation Price and Consensus
Ryerson Holding Corporation price-consensus-chart | Ryerson Holding Corporation Quote
Builders FirstSource, Inc. (BLDR - Free Report) : This leading supplier and manufacturer of structural and related building products for residential new construction in the United States has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 32.7% over the last 60 days.
Builders FirstSource, Inc. Price and Consensus
Builders FirstSource, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Builders FirstSource, Inc. Quote
CNH Industrial N.V. (CNHI - Free Report) : This company that offers vehicles for agricultural and industrial purposes has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing more than 100% over the last 60 days.
CNH Industrial N.V. Price and Consensus
CNH Industrial N.V. price-consensus-chart | CNH Industrial N.V. Quote
Compass Diversified Holdings (CODI - Free Report) : This company that was formed to acquire and manage a group of middle market businesses that are headquartered in North America has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 19.1% over the last 60 days.
Compass Diversified Holdings Price and Consensus
Compass Diversified Holdings price-consensus-chart | Compass Diversified Holdings Quote
Federated Hermes, Inc. (FHI - Free Report) : This global asset manager has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 4.1% over the last 60 days.
Federated Hermes, Inc. Price and Consensus
Federated Hermes, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Federated Hermes, Inc. Quote
You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here
