Top Ranked Value Stocks to Buy for December 31st

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong value characteristics for investors to consider today, December 31st:

Shinhan Financial Group Co., Ltd. (SHG - Free Report) : This provider of financial products and services has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 35.9% over the last 60 days.

 

Shinhan Financial has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 5.19, compared with 9.80 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of B.

 

360 DigiTech, Inc. (QFIN - Free Report) : This data driven, technology empowered digital platform has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 19% over the last 60 days.

 

360 DigiTech has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 3.22, compared with 19.20 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

 

Exantas Capital Corp. (XAN - Free Report) : This real estate investment trust has a Zacks Rank #2, and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 18% over the last 60 days.

 

Exantas Capital has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 5.51, compared with 6.80 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of B.

 

