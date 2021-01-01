In-Depth Zacks Research for the Tickers Above
Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:
Arbor Realty Trust (ABR) - free report >>
We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions of Service.
New to Zacks? Get started here.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating indiv idual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Arbor Realty Trust (ABR) - free report >>
Image: Bigstock
Top Ranked Income Stocks to Buy for December 31st
Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong income characteristics for investors to consider today, December 31st:
Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NLY - Free Report) : This diversified capital manager has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 4.8% over the last 60 days.
Annaly Capital Management Inc Price and Consensus
Annaly Capital Management Inc price-consensus-chart | Annaly Capital Management Inc Quote
This Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) company has a dividend yield of 14.4%, compared with the industry average of 6.8%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 12.4%.
Annaly Capital Management Inc Dividend Yield (TTM)
Annaly Capital Management Inc dividend-yield-ttm | Annaly Capital Management Inc Quote
Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. (ABR - Free Report) : This diversified portfolio of structured finance assets in the real estate markets has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 11.7% over the last 60 days.
Arbor Realty Trust Price and Consensus
Arbor Realty Trust price-consensus-chart | Arbor Realty Trust Quote
This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 9.1%, compared with the industry average of 3.6%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 9.5%.
Arbor Realty Trust Dividend Yield (TTM)
Arbor Realty Trust dividend-yield-ttm | Arbor Realty Trust Quote
B&G Foods, Inc. BGS: This manufacturer, seller, and distributor of a portfolio of shelf-stable and frozen foods, and household products has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.9% over the last 60 days.
B&G Foods, Inc. Price and Consensus
B&G Foods, Inc. price-consensus-chart | B&G Foods, Inc. Quote
This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 6.3%, compared with the industry average of 0.0%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 6.6%.
B&G Foods, Inc. Dividend Yield (TTM)
B&G Foods, Inc. dividend-yield-ttm | B&G Foods, Inc. Quote
See the full list of top ranked stocks here.
Find more top income stocks with some of our great premium screens.
Legal Marijuana: An Investor’s Dream
Imagine getting in early on a young industry primed to skyrocket from $17.7 billion in 2019 to an expected $73.6 billion by 2027.
Although marijuana stocks did better as the pandemic took hold than the market as a whole, they’ve been pushed down. This is exactly the right time to get in on selected strong companies at a fraction of their value before COVID struck. Zacks’ Special Report, Marijuana Moneymakers, reveals 10 exciting tickers for urgent consideration.
Download Marijuana Moneymakers FREE >>