Image: Bigstock

Top Ranked Income Stocks to Buy for December 31st

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong income characteristics for investors to consider today, December 31st:

Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NLY - Free Report) : This diversified capital manager has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 4.8% over the last 60 days.

 

This Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) company has a dividend yield of 14.4%, compared with the industry average of 6.8%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 12.4%.

 

Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. (ABR - Free Report) : This diversified portfolio of structured finance assets in the real estate markets has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 11.7% over the last 60 days.

 

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 9.1%, compared with the industry average of 3.6%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 9.5%.

 

B&G Foods, Inc. BGS: This manufacturer, seller, and distributor of a portfolio of shelf-stable and frozen foods, and household products has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.9% over the last 60 days.

 

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 6.3%, compared with the industry average of 0.0%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 6.6%.

 

