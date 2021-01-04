We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions of Service.
Top Ranked Momentum Stocks to Buy for January 4th
Here are four stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, January 4th:
Trinseo S.A. (TSE - Free Report) : This materials company that manufactures and markets synthetic rubber, latex binders, and plastic products has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing more than 100% over the last 60 days.
Trinseo’s shares gained 27.7% over the last one month in contrast the S&P 500’s growth of 2.4%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.
Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. (SCHN - Free Report) : This recycler of ferrous and nonferrous scrap metals; and manufacturer of finished steel products has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 52.9% over the last 60 days.
Schnitzer Steel's shares gained 20.9% over the last one month in contrast the S&P 500 declined 2%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.
Evercore Inc. (EVR - Free Report) : This operator of independent investment banking advisory firm has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 11.3% over the last 60 days.
Evercore’s shares gained 15.3% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.
Magna International Inc. (MGA - Free Report) : This designer, engineer, and manufacturer of components, assemblies, systems, subsystems, and modules for original equipment manufacturers of vehicles and light trucks has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 45.3% over the last 60 days.
Magna’s shares gained 14.2% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.
