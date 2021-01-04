We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions of Service.
Top Ranked Income Stocks to Buy for January 4th
Here are four stocks with buy rank and strong income characteristics for investors to consider today, January 4th:
Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (FNF - Free Report) : This provider of insurance products in the United States, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 11.1% over the last 60 days.
This Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) company has a dividend yield of 3.68%, compared with the industry average of 1.08%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 3.09%.
BCB Bancorp, Inc. (BCBP - Free Report) : This bank holding company for BCB Community Bank has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 1% over the last 60 days.
This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 5.06%, compared with the industry average of 2.25%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 4.61%.
Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (CM - Free Report) : This provider of financial products and services to personal, business, public sector, and institutional clients, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 7% over the last 60 days.
This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 5.25%, compared with the industry average of 2.13%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 5.07%.
Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (ADM - Free Report) : This procurer and transporter of agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 3.7% over the last 60 days.
This Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) company has a dividend yield of 2.86%, compared with the industry average of 0.00%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 3.11%.
