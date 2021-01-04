We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions of Service.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating indiv idual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Bigstock
Top Ranked Growth Stocks to Buy for January 4th
Here are four stocks with buy ranks and strong growth characteristics for investors to consider today, January 4th:
Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (KNX - Free Report) : This provider of truckload transportation services in the United States and Mexico which carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 0.3% over the last 60 days.
KnightSwift Transportation Holdings Inc. Price and Consensus
KnightSwift Transportation Holdings Inc. price-consensus-chart | KnightSwift Transportation Holdings Inc. Quote
Knight-Swift Transportation has a PEG ratio of 1.03, compared with 1.50 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.
KnightSwift Transportation Holdings Inc. PEG Ratio (TTM)
KnightSwift Transportation Holdings Inc. peg-ratio-ttm | KnightSwift Transportation Holdings Inc. Quote
Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (ABG - Free Report) : This automotive retailer, which carries a Zacks Rank #2, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 2.7% over the last 60 days.
Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. Price and Consensus
Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. Quote
Asbury Automotive has a PEG ratio of 0.63, compared with 1.17 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.
Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. PEG Ratio (TTM)
Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. peg-ratio-ttm | Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. Quote
The ODP Corporation (ODP - Free Report) : This provider of business services and supplies, products, and technology solutions, which carries a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 33.4% over the last 60 days.
The ODP Corporation Price and Consensus
The ODP Corporation price-consensus-chart | The ODP Corporation Quote
ODP has a PEG ratio of 0.94, compared with 1.01 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.
The ODP Corporation PEG Ratio (TTM)
The ODP Corporation peg-ratio-ttm | The ODP Corporation Quote
Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings (LH - Free Report) : This independent clinical laboratory company, which carries a Zacks Rank #2, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 0.2% over the last 60 days.
Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings Price and Consensus
Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings price-consensus-chart | Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings Quote
Laboratory Corporation has a PEG ratio of 0.97, compared with 4.87 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.
Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings PEG Ratio (TTM)
Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings peg-ratio-ttm | Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings Quote
See the full list of top ranked stocks here
Learn more about the Growth score and how it is calculated here.
These Stocks Are Poised to Soar Past the Pandemic
The COVID-19 outbreak has shifted consumer behavior dramatically, and a handful of high-tech companies have stepped up to keep America running. Right now, investors in these companies have a shot at serious profits. For example, Zoom jumped 108.5% in less than 4 months while most other stocks were sinking.
Our research shows that 5 cutting-edge stocks could skyrocket from the exponential increase in demand for “stay at home” technologies. This could be one of the biggest buying opportunities of this decade, especially for those who get in early.
See the 5 high-tech stocks now>>