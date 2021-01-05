We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions of Service.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating indiv idual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Bigstock
New Strong Buy Stocks for January 5th
Here are 5 stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:
360 DigiTech, Inc. (QFIN - Free Report) : This company that provides data driven, technology empowered digital platform has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing nearly 19% over the last 60 days.
360 DigiTech, Inc. Sponsored ADR Price and Consensus
360 DigiTech, Inc. Sponsored ADR price-consensus-chart | 360 DigiTech, Inc. Sponsored ADR Quote
Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc. (CVGI - Free Report) : This company that supplies interior systems, vision safety solutions and other cab-related products for the global commercial vehicle market has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing more than 100% over the last 60 days.
Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc. Price and Consensus
Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc. Quote
Donnelley Financial Solutions Inc. (DFIN - Free Report) : This company that provides software and services has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing almost 32% over the last 60 days.
Donnelley Financial Solutions Inc. Price and Consensus
Donnelley Financial Solutions Inc. price-consensus-chart | Donnelley Financial Solutions Inc. Quote
Goodrich Petroleum Corporation (GDP - Free Report) : This exploration and production company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 36.8% over the last 60 days.
Goodrich Petroleum Corporation Price and Consensus
Goodrich Petroleum Corporation price-consensus-chart | Goodrich Petroleum Corporation Quote
Hillenbrand Inc (HI - Free Report) : This global diversified industrial company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing nearly 17% over the last 60 days.
Hillenbrand Inc Price and Consensus
Hillenbrand Inc price-consensus-chart | Hillenbrand Inc Quote
You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here
5 Stocks Set to Double
Each was hand-picked by a Zacks expert as the #1 favorite stock to gain +100% or more in 2020. Each comes from a different sector and has unique qualities and catalysts that could fuel exceptional growth.
Most of the stocks in this report are flying under Wall Street radar, which provides a great opportunity to get in on the ground floor.
Today, See These 5 Potential Home Runs >>