New Strong Buy Stocks for January 5th

Here are 5 stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:

360 DigiTech, Inc. (QFIN - Free Report) : This company that provides data driven, technology empowered digital platform has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing nearly 19% over the last 60 days.

360 DigiTech, Inc. Sponsored ADR Price and Consensus

 

Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc. (CVGI - Free Report) : This company that supplies interior systems, vision safety solutions and other cab-related products for the global commercial vehicle market has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing more than 100% over the last 60 days.

Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc. Price and Consensus

 

Donnelley Financial Solutions Inc. (DFIN - Free Report) : This company that provides software and services has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing almost 32% over the last 60 days.

Donnelley Financial Solutions Inc. Price and Consensus

 

Goodrich Petroleum Corporation (GDP - Free Report) : This exploration and production company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 36.8% over the last 60 days.

Goodrich Petroleum Corporation Price and Consensus

 

Hillenbrand Inc (HI - Free Report) : This global diversified industrial company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing nearly 17% over the last 60 days.

Hillenbrand Inc Price and Consensus

 

You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here

earnings industrial-products oil-energy