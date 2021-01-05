We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions of Service.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating indiv idual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Bigstock
Top Ranked Momentum Stocks to Buy for January 5th
Here are four stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, January 5th:
PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. (PFSI - Free Report) : This company that is engaged in mortgage banking and investment management activities in the United States has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 16.6% over the last 60 days.
PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. Price and Consensus
PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. price-consensus-chart | PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. Quote
PennyMac's shares gained 6% over the last one month compared to S&P 500’s rise of +0.2%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of B.
PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. Price
PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. price | PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. Quote
Winnebago Industries, Inc. (WGO - Free Report) : This manufacturer and seller of recreation vehicles and marine products primarily for use in leisure travel and outdoor recreation activities has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 29.5% over the last 60 days.
Winnebago Industries, Inc. Price and Consensus
Winnebago Industries, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Winnebago Industries, Inc. Quote
Winnebago's shares gained 4.6% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.
Winnebago Industries, Inc. Price
Winnebago Industries, Inc. price | Winnebago Industries, Inc. Quote
Quidel Corporation (QDEL - Free Report) : This developer and manufacturer of diagnostic testing solutions has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 10.4% over the last 60 days.
Quidel Corporation Price and Consensus
Quidel Corporation price-consensus-chart | Quidel Corporation Quote
Quidel's shares gained 1.3% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of B.
Quidel Corporation Price
Quidel Corporation price | Quidel Corporation Quote
Fox Factory Holding Corp. (FOXF - Free Report) : This designer and engineer of ride dynamics products has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 12.8% over the last 60 days.
Fox Factory Holding Corp. Price and Consensus
Fox Factory Holding Corp. price-consensus-chart | Fox Factory Holding Corp. Quote
Fox Factory's shares gained 9.5% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of B.
Fox Factory Holding Corp. Price
Fox Factory Holding Corp. price | Fox Factory Holding Corp. Quote
See the full list of top ranked stocks here
Learn more about the Momentum score and how it is calculated here.
5 Stocks Set to Double
Each was hand-picked by a Zacks expert as the #1 favorite stock to gain +100% or more in 2020. Each comes from a different sector and has unique qualities and catalysts that could fuel exceptional growth.
Most of the stocks in this report are flying under Wall Street radar, which provides a great opportunity to get in on the ground floor.
Today, See These 5 Potential Home Runs >>