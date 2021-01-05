We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions of Service.
Top Ranked Income Stocks to Buy for January 5th
Here are four stocks with buy rank and strong income characteristics for investors to consider today, January 5th:
Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NLY - Free Report) : This diversified capital manager that invests in and finances residential and commercial assets has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.9% over the last 60 days.
Annaly Capital Management Inc Price and Consensus
Annaly Capital Management Inc price-consensus-chart | Annaly Capital Management Inc Quote
This Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) company has a dividend yield of 14.6%, compared with the industry average of 7.4%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 12.6%.
Annaly Capital Management Inc Dividend Yield (TTM)
Annaly Capital Management Inc dividend-yield-ttm | Annaly Capital Management Inc Quote
China Petroleum & Chemical Corporation (SNP - Free Report) : This energy and chemical company has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 58.9% over the last 60 days.
China Petroleum & Chemical Corporation Price and Consensus
China Petroleum & Chemical Corporation price-consensus-chart | China Petroleum & Chemical Corporation Quote
This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 7.4%, compared with the industry average of 5.0%. Its five-year average dividend yield is nearly 6%.
China Petroleum & Chemical Corporation Dividend Yield (TTM)
China Petroleum & Chemical Corporation dividend-yield-ttm | China Petroleum & Chemical Corporation Quote
Ellington Financial Inc. (EFC - Free Report) : This acquirer and manager of mortgage-related, consumer-related, corporate-related, and other financial assets has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 10.1% over the last 60 days.
Ellington Financial Inc. Price and Consensus
Ellington Financial Inc. price-consensus-chart | Ellington Financial Inc. Quote
This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 8.2%, compared with the industry average of 0.0%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 10.7%.
Ellington Financial Inc. Dividend Yield (TTM)
Ellington Financial Inc. dividend-yield-ttm | Ellington Financial Inc. Quote
Uniti Group Inc. (UNIT - Free Report) : This reit engaged in the acquisition and construction of mission critical communications infrastructure has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 15.3% over the last 60 days.
Uniti Group Inc. Price and Consensus
Uniti Group Inc. price-consensus-chart | Uniti Group Inc. Quote
This Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) company has a dividend yield of 5.2%, compared with the industry average of 3.5%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 9.5%.
Uniti Group Inc. Dividend Yield (TTM)
Uniti Group Inc. dividend-yield-ttm | Uniti Group Inc. Quote
See the full list of top ranked stocks here.
Find more top income stocks with some of our great premium screens.
