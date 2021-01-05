We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions of Service.
Top Ranked Value Stocks to Buy for January 5th
Here are four stocks with buy rank and strong value characteristics for investors to consider today, January 5th:
Customers Bancorp, Inc. (CUBI - Free Report) : This bank holding company for Customers Bank has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 6.1% over the last 60 days.
Customers Bancorp has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 4.30 compared with 9.20 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.
Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. (SWBI - Free Report) : This designer and manufacturer of firearms has a Zacks Rank #1, and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 34% over the last 60 days.
Smith & Wesson has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 5.56 compared with 27.70 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.
Innoviva, Inc. (INVA - Free Report) : This company that is engaged in the development and commercialization of pharmaceuticals has Zacks Rank #1, and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 24.3% over the last 60 days.
Innoviva has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 7.26 compared with 14.90 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of B.
Plains GP Holdings, L.P. (PAGP - Free Report) : This owner and operator of midstream energy infrastructure in the United States and Canada has Zacks Rank #1, and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 5.7% over the last 60 days.
Plains GP Holdings has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 3.22 compared with 12.40 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.
