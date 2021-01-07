Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Top Ranked Value Stocks to Buy for January 6th

Read MoreHide Full Article

Here are four stocks with buy rank and strong value characteristics for investors to consider today, January 6th:

Realogy Holdings Corp. (RLGY - Free Report) : This provider of residential real estate services has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 46.9% over the last 60 days.

 

Realogy Holdings Corp. Price and Consensus

Realogy Holdings Corp. Price and Consensus

Realogy Holdings Corp. price-consensus-chart | Realogy Holdings Corp. Quote

 

Realogy has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 5.99, compared with 39.20 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

 

Realogy Holdings Corp. PE Ratio (TTM)

Realogy Holdings Corp. PE Ratio (TTM)

Realogy Holdings Corp. pe-ratio-ttm | Realogy Holdings Corp. Quote

 

Shinhan Financial Group Co., Ltd. (SHG - Free Report) : This provider of financial products and services has a Zacks Rank #1, and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 40.5% over the last 60 days.

 

Shinhan Financial Group Co Ltd Price and Consensus

Shinhan Financial Group Co Ltd Price and Consensus

Shinhan Financial Group Co Ltd price-consensus-chart | Shinhan Financial Group Co Ltd Quote

 

Shinhan Financial has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 4.90, compared with 9.60 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of B.

 

Shinhan Financial Group Co Ltd PE Ratio (TTM)

Shinhan Financial Group Co Ltd PE Ratio (TTM)

Shinhan Financial Group Co Ltd pe-ratio-ttm | Shinhan Financial Group Co Ltd Quote

 

Tsakos Energy Navigation Limited (TNP - Free Report) : This provider of seaborne crude oil and petroleum product transportation services has a Zacks Rank #1, and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 33.3% over the last 60 days.

 

Tsakos Energy Navigation Ltd Price and Consensus

Tsakos Energy Navigation Ltd Price and Consensus

Tsakos Energy Navigation Ltd price-consensus-chart | Tsakos Energy Navigation Ltd Quote

 

Tsakos Energy Navigation has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 3.91, compared with 10.00 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

 

Tsakos Energy Navigation Ltd PE Ratio (TTM)

Tsakos Energy Navigation Ltd PE Ratio (TTM)

Tsakos Energy Navigation Ltd pe-ratio-ttm | Tsakos Energy Navigation Ltd Quote

 

Western Midstream Partners, LP (WES - Free Report) : This natural gas, condensate, natural gas liquids, and crude oil provider has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 20.3% over the last 60 days.

 

Western Gas Equity Partners, LP Price and Consensus

Western Gas Equity Partners, LP Price and Consensus

Western Gas Equity Partners, LP price-consensus-chart | Western Gas Equity Partners, LP Quote

 

Western Midstream has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 6.41, compared with 8.00 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

 

Western Gas Equity Partners, LP PE Ratio (TTM)

Western Gas Equity Partners, LP PE Ratio (TTM)

Western Gas Equity Partners, LP pe-ratio-ttm | Western Gas Equity Partners, LP Quote

 

See the full list of top ranked stocks here.

Learn more about the Value score and how it is calculated here.

Breakout Biotech Stocks with Triple-Digit Profit Potential

The biotech sector is projected to surge beyond $775 billion by 2024 as scientists develop treatments for thousands of diseases. They’re also finding ways to edit the human genome to literally erase our vulnerability to these diseases.

Zacks has just released Century of Biology: 7 Biotech Stocks to Buy Right Now to help investors profit from 7 stocks poised for outperformance. Our recent biotech recommendations have produced gains of +50%, +83% and +164% in as little as 2 months. The stocks in this report could perform even better.

See these 7 breakthrough stocks now>>


In-Depth Zacks Research for the Tickers Above


Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:


Tsakos Energy Navigation Ltd (TNP) - free report >>

Shinhan Financial Group Co Ltd (SHG) - free report >>

Western Gas Equity Partners, LP (WES) - free report >>

Realogy Holdings Corp. (RLGY) - free report >>

Published in

oil-energy