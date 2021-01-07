We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions of Service.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating indiv idual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Bigstock
New Strong Buy Stocks for January 7th
Here are 5 stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:
BJs Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (BJ - Free Report) : This company that has emerged as one of the preferred destinations for shoppers when it comes to essentials and other items has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 14.4% over the last 60 days.
BJs Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. Price and Consensus
BJs Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. price-consensus-chart | BJs Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. Quote
Gerdau S.A. (GGB - Free Report) : This company which is known for being the largest long steel producer in Latin America has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 26.7% over the last 60 days.
Gerdau S.A. Price and Consensus
Gerdau S.A. price-consensus-chart | Gerdau S.A. Quote
Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (ITRN - Free Report) : This company that provides location-based services, consisting predominantly of stolen vehicle recovery and tracking services has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 7.7% over the last 60 days.
Ituran Location and Control Ltd. Price and Consensus
Ituran Location and Control Ltd. price-consensus-chart | Ituran Location and Control Ltd. Quote
Jabil, Inc. (JBL - Free Report) : This company which is one of the largest global suppliers of electronic manufacturing services has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 14.6% over the last 60 days.
Jabil, Inc. Price and Consensus
Jabil, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Jabil, Inc. Quote
Piper Sandler Companies (PIPR - Free Report) : This focused securities firm dedicated to delivering superior financial advice has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 8.7% over the last 60 days.
Piper Sandler Companies Price and Consensus
Piper Sandler Companies price-consensus-chart | Piper Sandler Companies Quote
You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here
Biggest Tech Breakthrough in a Generation
Be among the early investors in the new type of device that experts say could impact society as much as the discovery of electricity. Current technology will soon be outdated and replaced by these new devices. In the process, it’s expected to create 22 million jobs and generate $12.3 trillion in activity.
A select few stocks could skyrocket the most as rollout accelerates for this new tech. Early investors could see gains similar to buying Microsoft in the 1990s. Zacks’ just-released special report reveals 8 stocks to watch. The report is only available for a limited time.
See 8 breakthrough stocks now>>