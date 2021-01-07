Back to top

Image: Bigstock

New Strong Buy Stocks for January 7th

Here are 5 stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:

BJs Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (BJ - Free Report) : This company that has emerged as one of the preferred destinations for shoppers when it comes to essentials and other items has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 14.4% over the last 60 days.

BJs Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. Price and Consensus

 

Gerdau S.A. (GGB - Free Report) : This company which is known for being the largest long steel producer in Latin America has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 26.7% over the last 60 days.

Gerdau S.A. Price and Consensus

 

Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (ITRN - Free Report) : This company that provides location-based services, consisting predominantly of stolen vehicle recovery and tracking services has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 7.7% over the last 60 days.

Ituran Location and Control Ltd. Price and Consensus

 

Jabil, Inc. (JBL - Free Report) : This company which is one of the largest global suppliers of electronic manufacturing services has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 14.6% over the last 60 days.

Jabil, Inc. Price and Consensus

 

Piper Sandler Companies (PIPR - Free Report) : This focused securities firm dedicated to delivering superior financial advice has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 8.7% over the last 60 days.

Piper Sandler Companies Price and Consensus

 

You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here

finance industrial-products retail