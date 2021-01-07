We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions of Service.
Image: Bigstock
Top Ranked Growth Stocks to Buy for January 6th
Here are three stocks with buy ranks and strong growth characteristics for investors to consider today, January 6th:
Hibbett Sports, Inc. (HIBB - Free Report) : This retailer of athletic-inspired fashion products which carries a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 33.4% over the last 60 days.
Hibbett Sports, Inc. Price and Consensus
Hibbett Sports, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Hibbett Sports, Inc. Quote
Hibbett Sports has a PEG ratio of 0.49, compared with 0.99 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.
Hibbett Sports, Inc. PEG Ratio (TTM)
Hibbett Sports, Inc. peg-ratio-ttm | Hibbett Sports, Inc. Quote
Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. (SPB - Free Report) : This branded consumer products company, which carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 13.2% over the last 60 days.
Spectrum Brands Holdings Inc. Price and Consensus
Spectrum Brands Holdings Inc. price-consensus-chart | Spectrum Brands Holdings Inc. Quote
Spectrum Brands has a PEG ratio of 0.87, compared with 2.51 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.
Spectrum Brands Holdings Inc. PEG Ratio (TTM)
Spectrum Brands Holdings Inc. peg-ratio-ttm | Spectrum Brands Holdings Inc. Quote
General Motors Company (GM - Free Report) : This designer and builder of trucks, crossovers, and automobile parts, which carries a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 13.2% over the last 60 days.
General Motors Company Price and Consensus
General Motors Company price-consensus-chart | General Motors Company Quote
General Motors has a PEG ratio of 0.73, compared with 3.45 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.
General Motors Company PEG Ratio (TTM)
General Motors Company peg-ratio-ttm | General Motors Company Quote
See the full list of top ranked stocks here
Learn more about the Growth score and how it is calculated here.
