Top Ranked Income Stocks to Buy for January 7th
Here are four stocks with buy rank and strong income characteristics for investors to consider today, January 7th:
B&G Foods, Inc. (BGS - Free Report) : This manufacturer, seller, and distributor of portfolio of shelf-stable and frozen foods, and household products has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 7.1% over the last 60 days.
This Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) company has a dividend yield of 6.91%, compared with the industry average of 6.91%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 6.71%.
Preferred Apartment Communities, Inc. (APTS - Free Report) : This reit engaged in the ownership and operation of multifamily properties, grocery anchored shopping centers has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing nearly 1% over the last 60 days.
This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 9.23%, compared with the industry average of 3.66%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 7.33%.
Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NLY - Free Report) : This diversified capital manager that invests in and finances residential and commercial assets has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 4.8% over the last 60 days.
This Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) company has a dividend yield of 14.60%, compared with the industry average of 7.37%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 12.57%.
VICI Properties Inc. (VICI - Free Report) : This reit that owns a portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 1.6% over the last 60 days.
This Zacks Rank #2 company has a dividend yield of 5.27%, compared with the industry average of 3.49%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 5.06%.
See the full list of top ranked stocks here.
Find more top income stocks with some of our great premium screens.
