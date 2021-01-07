We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions of Service.
Top Ranked Momentum Stocks to Buy for January 7th
Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, January 7th:
Clearwater Paper Corporation (CLW - Free Report) : This producer and seller of private label tissue and bleached paperboard products has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 16.6% over the last 60 days.
Clearwater Paper's shares gained 15.2% over the last one month compared to S&P 500’s rise of +1.4%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.
Quidel Corporation (QDEL - Free Report) : This developer and manufacturer of diagnostic testing solutions has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 10.4% over the last 60 days.
Quidel's shares gained 5.4% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of B.
TechTarget, Inc. (TTGT - Free Report) : This provider of specialized online content for buyers of enterprise information technology (IT) products and services has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 1.7% over the last 60 days.
TechTarget's shares gained 22.2% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.
