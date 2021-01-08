We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions of Service.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating indiv idual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Bigstock
New Strong Buy Stocks for January 8th
Here are 5 stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:
Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (JEF - Free Report) : This diversified financial services company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 24.3% over the last 60 days.
Jefferies Financial Group Inc. Price and Consensus
Jefferies Financial Group Inc. price-consensus-chart | Jefferies Financial Group Inc. Quote
PulteGroup, Inc. (PHM - Free Report) : This company that engages in homebuilding and financial services businesses, primarily in the United States has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 1.9% over the last 60 days.
PulteGroup, Inc. Price and Consensus
PulteGroup, Inc. price-consensus-chart | PulteGroup, Inc. Quote
Adient PLC (ADNT - Free Report) : This one of the world’s largest automotive seating supplier has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 31.3% over the last 60 days.
Adient PLC Price and Consensus
Adient PLC price-consensus-chart | Adient PLC Quote
CoreLogic, Inc. (CLGX - Free Report) : This leading provider of property information, analytics, and data-enabled software platforms and services has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 9.8% over the last 60 days.
CoreLogic, Inc. Price and Consensus
CoreLogic, Inc. price-consensus-chart | CoreLogic, Inc. Quote
AAR Corp. (AIR - Free Report) : This company that provides various products and services to the aviation and defense industries worldwide has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 13% over the last 60 days.
AAR Corp. Price and Consensus
AAR Corp. price-consensus-chart | AAR Corp. Quote
You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here
More Stock News: This Is Bigger than the iPhone!
It could become the mother of all technological revolutions. Apple sold a mere 1 billion iPhones in 10 years but a new breakthrough is expected to generate more than 27 billion devices in just 3 years, creating a $1.7 trillion market.
Zacks has just released a Special Report that spotlights this fast-emerging phenomenon and 6 tickers for taking advantage of it. If you don't buy now, you may kick yourself in 2021.
Click here for the 6 trades >>