Image: Bigstock
Top Ranked Value Stocks to Buy for January 8th
Here are four stocks with buy rank and strong value characteristics for investors to consider today, January 8th:
The Michaels Companies, Inc. (MIK - Free Report) : This owner and operator of arts and crafts specialty retail stores has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 27.6% over the last 60 days.
The Michaels Companies, Inc. Price and Consensus
The Michaels Companies, Inc. price-consensus-chart | The Michaels Companies, Inc. Quote
Michaels has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 6.25, compared with 14.20 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.
The Michaels Companies, Inc. PE Ratio (TTM)
The Michaels Companies, Inc. pe-ratio-ttm | The Michaels Companies, Inc. Quote
360 DigiTech, Inc. (QFIN - Free Report) : This data driven, technology empowered digital platform has a Zacks Rank #1, and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 11.6% over the last 60 days.
360 DigiTech, Inc. Price and Consensus
360 DigiTech, Inc. price-consensus-chart | 360 DigiTech, Inc. Quote
360 DigiTech has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 3.04, compared with 18.40 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.
360 DigiTech, Inc. PE Ratio (TTM)
360 DigiTech, Inc. pe-ratio-ttm | 360 DigiTech, Inc. Quote
Sculptor Capital Management, Inc. (SCU - Free Report) : This publicly owned hedge fund sponsor has a Zacks Rank #1, and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 19.2% over the last 60 days.
Sculptor Capital Management, Inc. Price and Consensus
Sculptor Capital Management, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Sculptor Capital Management, Inc. Quote
Sculptor Capital has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 4.59, compared with 54.10 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.
Sculptor Capital Management, Inc. PE Ratio (TTM)
Sculptor Capital Management, Inc. pe-ratio-ttm | Sculptor Capital Management, Inc. Quote
GasLog Ltd. (GLOG - Free Report) : This provider of maritime services for the transportation of LNG has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 23.3% over the last 60 days.
GasLog LP. Price and Consensus
GasLog LP. price-consensus-chart | GasLog LP. Quote
GasLog has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 6.50, compared with 10.70 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.
GasLog LP. PE Ratio (TTM)
GasLog LP. pe-ratio-ttm | GasLog LP. Quote
