Top Ranked Value Stocks to Buy for January 8th

Here are four stocks with buy rank and strong value characteristics for investors to consider today, January 8th:

The Michaels Companies, Inc. (MIK - Free Report) : This owner and operator of arts and crafts specialty retail stores has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 27.6% over the last 60 days.

 

Michaels has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 6.25, compared with 14.20 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

 

360 DigiTech, Inc. (QFIN - Free Report) : This data driven, technology empowered digital platform has a Zacks Rank #1, and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 11.6% over the last 60 days.

 

360 DigiTech has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 3.04, compared with 18.40 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

 

Sculptor Capital Management, Inc. (SCU - Free Report) : This publicly owned hedge fund sponsor has a Zacks Rank #1, and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 19.2% over the last 60 days.

 

Sculptor Capital has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 4.59, compared with 54.10 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

 

GasLog Ltd. (GLOG - Free Report) : This provider of maritime services for the transportation of LNG has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 23.3% over the last 60 days.

 

GasLog has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 6.50, compared with 10.70 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

 

See the full list of top ranked stocks here.

Learn more about the Value score and how it is calculated here.

