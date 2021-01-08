In-Depth Zacks Research for the Tickers Above
Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:
The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (GS) - free report >>
Rio Tinto PLC (RIO) - free report >>
ACM Research, Inc. (ACMR) - free report >>
We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions of Service.
New to Zacks? Get started here.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating indiv idual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (GS) - free report >>
Rio Tinto PLC (RIO) - free report >>
ACM Research, Inc. (ACMR) - free report >>
Image: Bigstock
Top Ranked Momentum Stocks to Buy for January 8th
Here are four stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, January 8th:
ACM Research, Inc. (ACMR - Free Report) : This developer, manufacturer, and seller of single-wafer wet cleaning equipment has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 12.3% over the last 60 days.
ACM Research, Inc. Price and Consensus
ACM Research, Inc. price-consensus-chart | ACM Research, Inc. Quote
ACM Research’s shares gained 19.2% over the last one month in contrast the S&P 500’s growth of 3%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.
ACM Research, Inc. Price
ACM Research, Inc. price | ACM Research, Inc. Quote
The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (GS - Free Report) : This investment banking, securities, and investment management company has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.7% over the last 60 days.
The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. Price and Consensus
The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. price-consensus-chart | The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. Quote
Goldman Sachs’ shares gained 22.3% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.
The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. Price
The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. price | The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. Quote
Rio Tinto Group (RIO - Free Report) : This designer, manufacturer, and supplier of foodservice equipment has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 29.9% over the last 60 days.
Rio Tinto PLC Price and Consensus
Rio Tinto PLC price-consensus-chart | Rio Tinto PLC Quote
Rio Tinto’s shares gained 17.8% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.
Rio Tinto PLC Price
Rio Tinto PLC price | Rio Tinto PLC Quote
Quanex Building Products Corporation (NX - Free Report) : This provider of components for the fenestration industry has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 26.6% over the last 60 days.
Quanex Building Products Corporation Price and Consensus
Quanex Building Products Corporation price-consensus-chart | Quanex Building Products Corporation Quote
Quanex Building Products’ shares gained 16.9% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.
Quanex Building Products Corporation Price
Quanex Building Products Corporation price | Quanex Building Products Corporation Quote
See the full list of top ranked stocks here
Learn more about the Momentum score and how it is calculated here.
More Stock News: This Is Bigger than the iPhone!
It could become the mother of all technological revolutions. Apple sold a mere 1 billion iPhones in 10 years but a new breakthrough is expected to generate more than 27 billion devices in just 3 years, creating a $1.7 trillion market.
Zacks has just released a Special Report that spotlights this fast-emerging phenomenon and 6 tickers for taking advantage of it. If you don't buy now, you may kick yourself in 2021.
Click here for the 6 trades >>