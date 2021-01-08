Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Top Ranked Momentum Stocks to Buy for January 8th

Read MoreHide Full Article

Here are four stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, January 8th:

ACM Research, Inc. (ACMR - Free Report) : This developer, manufacturer, and seller of single-wafer wet cleaning equipment has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 12.3% over the last 60 days.

 

ACM Research, Inc. Price and Consensus

ACM Research, Inc. Price and Consensus

ACM Research, Inc. price-consensus-chart | ACM Research, Inc. Quote

 

ACM Research’s shares gained 19.2% over the last one month in contrast the S&P 500’s growth of 3%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

 

ACM Research, Inc. Price

ACM Research, Inc. Price

ACM Research, Inc. price | ACM Research, Inc. Quote

 

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (GS - Free Report) : This investment banking, securities, and investment management company has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.7% over the last 60 days.

 

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. Price and Consensus

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. Price and Consensus

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. price-consensus-chart | The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. Quote

 

Goldman Sachs’ shares gained 22.3% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

 

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. Price

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. Price

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. price | The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. Quote

 

Rio Tinto Group (RIO - Free Report) : This designer, manufacturer, and supplier of foodservice equipment has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 29.9% over the last 60 days.

 

Rio Tinto PLC Price and Consensus

Rio Tinto PLC Price and Consensus

Rio Tinto PLC price-consensus-chart | Rio Tinto PLC Quote

 

Rio Tinto’s shares gained 17.8% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

 

Rio Tinto PLC Price

Rio Tinto PLC Price

Rio Tinto PLC price | Rio Tinto PLC Quote

 

Quanex Building Products Corporation (NX - Free Report) : This provider of components for the fenestration industry has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 26.6% over the last 60 days.

 

Quanex Building Products Corporation Price and Consensus

Quanex Building Products Corporation Price and Consensus

Quanex Building Products Corporation price-consensus-chart | Quanex Building Products Corporation Quote

 

Quanex Building Products’ shares gained 16.9% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

 

Quanex Building Products Corporation Price

Quanex Building Products Corporation Price

Quanex Building Products Corporation price | Quanex Building Products Corporation Quote

 

See the full list of top ranked stocks here

Learn more about the Momentum score and how it is calculated here.

More Stock News: This Is Bigger than the iPhone!

It could become the mother of all technological revolutions. Apple sold a mere 1 billion iPhones in 10 years but a new breakthrough is expected to generate more than 27 billion devices in just 3 years, creating a $1.7 trillion market.

Zacks has just released a Special Report that spotlights this fast-emerging phenomenon and 6 tickers for taking advantage of it. If you don't buy now, you may kick yourself in 2021. 

Click here for the 6 trades >>


In-Depth Zacks Research for the Tickers Above


Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:


The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (GS) - free report >>

Rio Tinto PLC (RIO) - free report >>

ACM Research, Inc. (ACMR) - free report >>

Quanex Building Products Corporation (NX) - free report >>

Published in

construction consumer-discretionary finance