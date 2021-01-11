Back to top

Image: Bigstock

New Strong Buy Stocks for January 11th

Here are 5 stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:

Information Services Group, Inc. (III - Free Report) : This industry-leading, high-growth, information-based services company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 25% over the last 60 days.

Jabil, Inc. (JBL - Free Report) : This one of the largest global suppliers of electronic manufacturing services has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 14.6% over the last 60 days.

Primoris Services Corporation (PRIM - Free Report) : This one of the largest specialty contractors and infrastructure companies in the United States has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.2% over the last 60 days.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (RS - Free Report) : This leading metals service center company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing almost 12% over the last 60 days.

AGCO Corporation (AGCO - Free Report) : This leading manufacturer and distributor of agricultural equipment and related replacement parts has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 4.2% over the last 60 days.

You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here

