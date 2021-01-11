We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions of Service.
Image: Bigstock
New Strong Buy Stocks for January 11th
Here are 5 stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:
Information Services Group, Inc. (III - Free Report) : This industry-leading, high-growth, information-based services company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 25% over the last 60 days.
Information Services Group, Inc. Price and Consensus
Information Services Group, Inc. Quote
Jabil, Inc. (JBL - Free Report) : This one of the largest global suppliers of electronic manufacturing services has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 14.6% over the last 60 days.
Jabil, Inc. Price and Consensus
Jabil, Inc. Quote
Primoris Services Corporation (PRIM - Free Report) : This one of the largest specialty contractors and infrastructure companies in the United States has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.2% over the last 60 days.
Primoris Services Corporation Price and Consensus
Primoris Services Corporation Quote
Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (RS - Free Report) : This leading metals service center company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing almost 12% over the last 60 days.
Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. Price and Consensus
Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. Quote
AGCO Corporation (AGCO - Free Report) : This leading manufacturer and distributor of agricultural equipment and related replacement parts has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 4.2% over the last 60 days.
AGCO Corporation Price and Consensus
AGCO Corporation Quote
You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here
