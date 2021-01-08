We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions of Service.
Top Ranked Income Stocks to Buy for January 8th
Here are four stocks with buy rank and strong income characteristics for investors to consider today, January 8th:
Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (HBAN - Free Report) : This holding company for The Huntington National Bank, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 1.4% over the last 60 days.
This Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) company has a dividend yield of 4.16%, compared with the industry average of 2.78%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 3.72%.
China Petroleum & Chemical Corporation (SNP - Free Report) : This energy and chemical company has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing more than 100% over the last 60 days.
This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 6.95%, compared with the industry average of 5.01%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 5.99%.
DCP Midstream, LP (DCP - Free Report) : This owner, operator and developer of midstream energy assets in the United States, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 8.3% over the last 60 days.
This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 7.55%, compared with the industry average of 7.53%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 11.59%.
Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (CM - Free Report) : This provider of financial products and services to personal, business, public sector, and institutional clients, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 7% over the last 60 days.
This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 5.09%, compared with the industry average of 2.07%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 5.07%.
