Image: Bigstock
Top Ranked Growth Stocks to Buy for January 8th
Here are three stocks with buy ranks and strong growth characteristics for investors to consider today, January 8th:
CoreLogic, Inc. (CLGX - Free Report) : This provider of property information, insight, analytics, and data-enabled solutions which carries a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.8% over the last 60 days.
CoreLogic, Inc. Price and Consensus
CoreLogic, Inc. price-consensus-chart | CoreLogic, Inc. Quote
CoreLogic has a PEG ratio of 1.48, compared with 5.52 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.
CoreLogic, Inc. PEG Ratio (TTM)
CoreLogic, Inc. peg-ratio-ttm | CoreLogic, Inc. Quote
Fox Factory Holding Corp. (FOXF - Free Report) : This designer and manufacturer of ride dynamics products, which carries a Zacks Rank #1, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 12.8% over the last 60 days.
Fox Factory Holding Corp. Price and Consensus
Fox Factory Holding Corp. price-consensus-chart | Fox Factory Holding Corp. Quote
Fox Factory Holding has a PEG ratio of 2.59, compared with 3.86 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.
Fox Factory Holding Corp. PEG Ratio (TTM)
Fox Factory Holding Corp. peg-ratio-ttm | Fox Factory Holding Corp. Quote
General Motors Company (GM - Free Report) : This designer and builder of trucks, crossovers, and automobile parts, which carries a Zacks Rank #1, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 13.2% over the last 60 days.
General Motors Company Price and Consensus
General Motors Company price-consensus-chart | General Motors Company Quote
General Motors has a PEG ratio of 0.76, compared with 3.86 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.
General Motors Company PEG Ratio (TTM)
General Motors Company peg-ratio-ttm | General Motors Company Quote
