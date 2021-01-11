We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions of Service.
Top Ranked Momentum Stocks to Buy for January 11th
Here are four stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, January 11th:
Clearwater Paper Corporation (CLW - Free Report) : This producer and seller of private label tissue and bleached paperboard products has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 14.8% over the last 60 days.
Clearwater Paper's shares gained 5.1% over the last one month compared to S&P 500’s rise of +4.3%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.
Boise Cascade Company (BCC - Free Report) : This manufacturer of wood products and distributor of building materials has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 9.4% over the last 60 days.
Boise Cascade's shares gained 7.7% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.
Allegiance Bancshares, Inc. (ABTX - Free Report) : This bank holding company for Allegiance Bank has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 6.4% over the last 60 days.
Allegiance Bancshares' shares gained 5.9% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of B.
Quanex Building Products Corporation (NX - Free Report) : This provider of components for the fenestration industry has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 26.6% over the last 60 days.
Quanex Building Products' shares gained 15.5% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.
