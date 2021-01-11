Back to top

Top Ranked Growth Stocks to Buy for January 11th

Here are four stocks with buy ranks and strong growth characteristics for investors to consider today, January 11th:

Information Services Group, Inc. (III - Free Report) : This information-based services company carries a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 25% over the last 60 days.

 

Information Services has a PEG ratio of 0.99 compared with 4.91 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.

 

Hibbett Sports, Inc. (HIBB - Free Report) : This athletic-inspired fashion products retailer carries a Zacks Rank #1, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 33.4% over the last 60 days.

 

Hibbett Sports has a PEG ratio of 0.54, compared with 1.08 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.

 

Owens & Minor, Inc. (OMI - Free Report) : This healthcare solutions company carries a Zacks Rank #1, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.1% over the last 60 days.

 

Owens & Minor has a PEG ratio of 0.28, compared with 4.38 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.

 

Norbord Inc. (OSB - Free Report) : This manufacturer and seller of wood-based panels carries a Zacks Rank #1, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 8.8% over the last 60 days.

 

Norbord has a PEG ratio of 0.34, compared with 1.23 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.

 

