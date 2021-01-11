In-Depth Zacks Research for the Tickers Above
Top Ranked Growth Stocks to Buy for January 11th
Here are four stocks with buy ranks and strong growth characteristics for investors to consider today, January 11th:
Information Services Group, Inc. (III - Free Report) : This information-based services company carries a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 25% over the last 60 days.
Information Services has a PEG ratio of 0.99 compared with 4.91 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.
Hibbett Sports, Inc. (HIBB - Free Report) : This athletic-inspired fashion products retailer carries a Zacks Rank #1, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 33.4% over the last 60 days.
Hibbett Sports has a PEG ratio of 0.54, compared with 1.08 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.
Owens & Minor, Inc. (OMI - Free Report) : This healthcare solutions company carries a Zacks Rank #1, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.1% over the last 60 days.
Owens & Minor has a PEG ratio of 0.28, compared with 4.38 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.
Norbord Inc. (OSB - Free Report) : This manufacturer and seller of wood-based panels carries a Zacks Rank #1, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 8.8% over the last 60 days.
Norbord has a PEG ratio of 0.34, compared with 1.23 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.
