We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions of Service.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating indiv idual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Bigstock
Top Ranked Value Stocks to Buy for January 11th
Here are four stocks with buy rank and strong value characteristics for investors to consider today, January 11th:
Korea Electric Power Corporation (KEP - Free Report) : This integrated electric utility company has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 1% over the last 60 days.
Korea Electric Power Corporation Price and Consensus
Korea Electric Power Corporation price-consensus-chart | Korea Electric Power Corporation Quote
Korea Electric has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 8.87 compared with 21.70 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.
Korea Electric Power Corporation PE Ratio (TTM)
Korea Electric Power Corporation pe-ratio-ttm | Korea Electric Power Corporation Quote
Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (AMP - Free Report) : This provider of various financial products and services has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 0.7% over the last 60 days.
Ameriprise Financial, Inc. Price and Consensus
Ameriprise Financial, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Ameriprise Financial, Inc. Quote
Ameriprise Financial has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 10.78 compared with 55.30 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.
Ameriprise Financial, Inc. PE Ratio (TTM)
Ameriprise Financial, Inc. pe-ratio-ttm | Ameriprise Financial, Inc. Quote
GasLog Ltd. (GLOG - Free Report) : This owner and operator of liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers that provide support to international energy companies has Zacks Rank #2, and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 6.3% over the last 60 days.
GasLog LP. Price and Consensus
GasLog LP. price-consensus-chart | GasLog LP. Quote
GasLog has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 6.45 compared with 11.40 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.
GasLog LP. PE Ratio (TTM)
GasLog LP. pe-ratio-ttm | GasLog LP. Quote
Realogy Holdings Corp. (RLGY - Free Report) : This provider of residential real estate services has Zacks Rank #1, and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 58.6% over the last 60 days.
Realogy Holdings Corp. Price and Consensus
Realogy Holdings Corp. price-consensus-chart | Realogy Holdings Corp. Quote
Realogy has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 6.93 compared with 40.20 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.
Realogy Holdings Corp. PE Ratio (TTM)
Realogy Holdings Corp. pe-ratio-ttm | Realogy Holdings Corp. Quote
See the full list of top ranked stocks here
Learn more about the Value score and how it is calculated here.
Find more top income stocks with some of our great premium screens.
Just Released: Zacks’ 7 Best Stocks for Today
Experts extracted 7 stocks from the list of 220 Zacks Rank #1 Strong Buys that has beaten the market more than 2X over with a stunning average gain of +24.4% per year.
These 7 were selected because of their superior potential for immediate breakout.
See these time-sensitive tickers now >>