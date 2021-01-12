We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions of Service.
New Strong Buy Stocks for January 12th
Here are 5 stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:
AAR Corp. (AIR - Free Report) : This company that provides various products and services to the aviation and defense industries worldwide has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 13% over the last 60 days.
B&G Foods, Inc. (BGS - Free Report) : This company that manufactures, sells and distributes high quality, shelf stable, frozen food and household products across the United States, Canada and Puerto Rico has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 7.1% over the last 60 days.
Callaway Golf Company (ELY - Free Report) : This company that designs, manufactures, and sells golf clubs and golf balls, apparel, gear, and other products has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing nearly 2% over the last 60 days.
China Yuchai International Limited (CYD - Free Report) : This company that manufacture medium-duty diesel engines in China has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 11.2% over the last 60 days.
Dana Incorporated (DAN - Free Report) : This provider of technology driveline, sealing and thermal-management products has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 2.6% over the last 60 days.
You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here
