Top Ranked Income Stocks to Buy for January 11th
Here are four stocks with buy rank and strong income characteristics for investors to consider today, January 11th:
PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (PMT - Free Report) : This specialty finance company has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing more than 100% over the last 60 days.
This Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) company has a dividend yield of 10.80%, compared with the industry average of 1.00%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 10.44%.
Tsakos Energy Navigation Limited (TNP - Free Report) : This seaborne crude oil and petroleum product transportation services provider has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 33.3% over the last 60 days.
This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 5.59%, compared with the industry average of 0.00%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 5.16%.
B&G Foods, Inc. (BGS - Free Report) : This shelf-stable and frozen foods, and household products manufacturer has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 7.1% over the last 60 days.
This Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) company has a dividend yield of 6.88%, compared with the industry average of 0.00%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 6.71%.
Sunoco LP (SUN - Free Report) : This distributor and retailer of motor fuels has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing nearly 4% over the last 60 days.
This Zacks Rank #2 company has a dividend yield of 11.48%, compared with the industry average of 9.66%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 11.60%.
