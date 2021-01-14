We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions of Service.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating indiv idual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Bigstock
New Strong Buy Stocks for January 13th
Here are 5 stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:
BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (BJ - Free Report) : This operator of warehouse clubs on the East Coast of the United States has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 14% over the last 60 days.
BJs Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. Price and Consensus
BJs Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. price-consensus-chart | BJs Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. Quote
Malibu Boats, Inc. (MBUU - Free Report) : This designer and manufacturer of recreational powerboats has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.9% over the last 60 days.
Malibu Boats, Inc. Price and Consensus
Malibu Boats, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Malibu Boats, Inc. Quote
Federated Hermes, Inc. (FHI - Free Report) : This asset management holding company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 1% over the last 60 days.
Federated Hermes, Inc. Price and Consensus
Federated Hermes, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Federated Hermes, Inc. Quote
La-Z-Boy Incorporated (LZB - Free Report) : This distributor and retailer of upholstery furniture products, and accessories has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 27.6% over the last 60 days.
LaZBoy Incorporated Price and Consensus
LaZBoy Incorporated price-consensus-chart | LaZBoy Incorporated Quote
Magna International Inc. (MGA - Free Report) : This designer and manufacturer of components, assemblies, systems, and modules for original equipment manufacturers of vehicles and light trucks has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 7.5% over the last 60 days.
Magna International Inc. Price and Consensus
Magna International Inc. price-consensus-chart | Magna International Inc. Quote
You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here
The Hottest Tech Mega-Trend of All
Last year, it generated $24 billion in global revenues. By 2020, it's predicted to blast through the roof to $77.6 billion. Famed investor Mark Cuban says it will produce "the world's first trillionaires," but that should still leave plenty of money for regular investors who make the right trades early.
See Zacks' 3 Best Stocks to Play This Trend >>