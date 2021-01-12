In-Depth Zacks Research for the Tickers Above
Image: Bigstock
Top Ranked Momentum Stocks to Buy for January 12th
Here are four stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, January 12th:
Associated Banc-Corp (ASB - Free Report) : This bank holding company has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing nearly 15% over the last 60 days.
Associated Banc-Corp’s shares gained 21.8% over the last one month compared with the S&P 500’s growth of 3.8%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.
Dillard's, Inc. (DDS - Free Report) : This fashion apparel, cosmetics, and home furnishing retailer has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 47.5% over the last 60 days.
Dillard's shares gained 12.2% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.
ArcelorMittal (MT - Free Report) : This owner and operator of steel manufacturing and mining facilities has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 62.2% over the last 60 days.
ArcelorMittal’s shares gained 17.8% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.
Mueller Industries, Inc. (MLI - Free Report) : This manufacturer and seller of copper, brass, aluminum, and plastic products has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing more than 100% over the last 60 days.
Mueller Industries’ shares gained 14.3% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.
