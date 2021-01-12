Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Top Ranked Momentum Stocks to Buy for January 12th

Read MoreHide Full Article

Here are four stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, January 12th:

Associated Banc-Corp (ASB - Free Report) : This bank holding company has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing nearly 15% over the last 60 days.

 

Associated BancCorp Price and Consensus

Associated BancCorp Price and Consensus

Associated BancCorp price-consensus-chart | Associated BancCorp Quote

 

Associated Banc-Corp’s shares gained 21.8% over the last one month compared with the S&P 500’s growth of 3.8%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

 

Associated BancCorp Price

Associated BancCorp Price

Associated BancCorp price | Associated BancCorp Quote

 

Dillard's, Inc. (DDS - Free Report) : This fashion apparel, cosmetics, and home furnishing retailer has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 47.5% over the last 60 days.

 

Dillards, Inc. Price and Consensus

Dillards, Inc. Price and Consensus

Dillards, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Dillards, Inc. Quote

 

Dillard's shares gained 12.2% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

 

Dillards, Inc. Price

Dillards, Inc. Price

Dillards, Inc. price | Dillards, Inc. Quote

 

ArcelorMittal (MT - Free Report) : This owner and operator of steel manufacturing and mining facilities has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 62.2% over the last 60 days.

 

ArcelorMittal Price and Consensus

ArcelorMittal Price and Consensus

ArcelorMittal price-consensus-chart | ArcelorMittal Quote

 

ArcelorMittal’s shares gained 17.8% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

 

ArcelorMittal Price

ArcelorMittal Price

ArcelorMittal price | ArcelorMittal Quote

 

Mueller Industries, Inc. (MLI - Free Report) : This manufacturer and seller of copper, brass, aluminum, and plastic products has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing more than 100% over the last 60 days.

 

Mueller Industries, Inc. Price and Consensus

Mueller Industries, Inc. Price and Consensus

Mueller Industries, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Mueller Industries, Inc. Quote

 

Mueller Industries’ shares gained 14.3% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

 

Mueller Industries, Inc. Price

Mueller Industries, Inc. Price

Mueller Industries, Inc. price | Mueller Industries, Inc. Quote

 

See the full list of top ranked stocks here.

Learn more about the Momentum score and how it is calculated here.

Looking for Stocks with Skyrocketing Upside?

Zacks has just released a Special Report on the booming investment opportunities of legal marijuana.

Ignited by referendums and legislation, this industry is expected to blast from an already robust $17.7 billion in 2019 to a staggering $73.6 billion by 2027. Early investors stand to make a killing, but you have to be ready to act and know just where to look.

See the pot stocks we're targeting >>


In-Depth Zacks Research for the Tickers Above


Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:


ArcelorMittal (MT) - free report >>

Dillards, Inc. (DDS) - free report >>

Mueller Industries, Inc. (MLI) - free report >>

Associated BancCorp (ASB) - free report >>

Published in

consumer-discretionary retail