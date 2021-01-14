In-Depth Zacks Research for the Tickers Above
Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:
Vodafone Group PLC (VOD) - free report >>
AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. (AB) - free report >>
We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions of Service.
New to Zacks? Get started here.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating indiv idual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Vodafone Group PLC (VOD) - free report >>
AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. (AB) - free report >>
Image: Bigstock
Top Ranked Income Stocks to Buy for January 13th
Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong income characteristics for investors to consider today, January 13th:
AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. (AB - Free Report) : This provider of research services to investment companies, pension and profit sharing plans, banks and more has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.4% over the last 60 days.
AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. Price and Consensus
AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. price-consensus-chart | AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. Quote
This Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) company has a dividend yield of 7.69%, compared with the industry average of 1.59%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 8.99%.
AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. Dividend Yield (TTM)
AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. dividend-yield-ttm | AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. Quote
B&G Foods, Inc. (BGS - Free Report) : This shelf-stable and frozen foods, and household products manufacturer has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 7.1% over the last 60 days.
B&G Foods, Inc. Price and Consensus
B&G Foods, Inc. price-consensus-chart | B&G Foods, Inc. Quote
This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 7.13%, compared with the industry average of 0.00%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 6.71%.
B&G Foods, Inc. Dividend Yield (TTM)
B&G Foods, Inc. dividend-yield-ttm | B&G Foods, Inc. Quote
Vodafone Group Plc (VOD - Free Report) : This telecommunication services provider has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 30.9% over the last 60 days.
Vodafone Group PLC Price and Consensus
Vodafone Group PLC price-consensus-chart | Vodafone Group PLC Quote
This Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) company has a dividend yield of 6.06%, compared with the industry average of 2.48%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 6.13%.
Vodafone Group PLC Dividend Yield (TTM)
Vodafone Group PLC dividend-yield-ttm | Vodafone Group PLC Quote
See the full list of top ranked stocks here.
Find more top income stocks with some of our great premium screens.
The Hottest Tech Mega-Trend of All
Last year, it generated $24 billion in global revenues. By 2020, it's predicted to blast through the roof to $77.6 billion. Famed investor Mark Cuban says it will produce "the world's first trillionaires," but that should still leave plenty of money for regular investors who make the right trades early.
See Zacks' 3 Best Stocks to Play This Trend >>