Top Ranked Income Stocks to Buy for January 13th

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong income characteristics for investors to consider today, January 13th:

AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. (AB - Free Report) : This provider of research services to investment companies, pension and profit sharing plans, banks and more has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.4% over the last 60 days.

 

AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. Price and Consensus

This Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) company has a dividend yield of 7.69%, compared with the industry average of 1.59%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 8.99%.

 

AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. Dividend Yield (TTM)

B&G Foods, Inc. (BGS - Free Report) : This shelf-stable and frozen foods, and household products manufacturer has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 7.1% over the last 60 days.

 

B&G Foods, Inc. Price and Consensus

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 7.13%, compared with the industry average of 0.00%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 6.71%.

 

B&G Foods, Inc. Dividend Yield (TTM)

Vodafone Group Plc (VOD - Free Report) : This telecommunication services provider has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 30.9% over the last 60 days.

 

Vodafone Group PLC Price and Consensus

This Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) company has a dividend yield of 6.06%, compared with the industry average of 2.48%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 6.13%.

 

Vodafone Group PLC Dividend Yield (TTM)

communications consumer-staples finance