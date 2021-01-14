We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions of Service.
Image: Bigstock
New Strong Buy Stocks for January 14th
Here are 5 stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:
360 DigiTech, Inc. (QFIN - Free Report) : This company that provides data driven, technology empowered digital platform has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 11.6% over the last 60 days.
360 DigiTech, Inc. Sponsored ADR Price and Consensus
360 DigiTech, Inc. Sponsored ADR price-consensus-chart | 360 DigiTech, Inc. Sponsored ADR Quote
The Buckle, Inc. (BKE - Free Report) : This leading retailer of medium to better-priced casual apparel, footwear, and accessories for fashion-conscious young men and women has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 7.5% over the last 60 days.
Buckle, Inc. The Price and Consensus
Buckle, Inc. The price-consensus-chart | Buckle, Inc. The Quote
The Chemours Company (CC - Free Report) : This leading provider of performance chemicals that are key ingredients in end-products and processes across a host of industries has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 17.5% over the last 60 days.
The Chemours Company Price and Consensus
The Chemours Company price-consensus-chart | The Chemours Company Quote
CNX Resources Corporation. (CNX - Free Report) : This independent oil and gas exploration and production company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 14.9% over the last 60 days.
CNX Resources Corporation. Price and Consensus
CNX Resources Corporation. price-consensus-chart | CNX Resources Corporation. Quote
Enova International, Inc. (ENVA - Free Report) : This provider of online financial services has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 1.1% over the last 60 days.
Enova International, Inc. Price and Consensus
Enova International, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Enova International, Inc. Quote
You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here
