Back to top

Image: Bigstock

New Strong Buy Stocks for January 14th

Read MoreHide Full Article

Here are 5 stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:

360 DigiTech, Inc. (QFIN - Free Report) : This company that provides data driven, technology empowered digital platform has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 11.6% over the last 60 days.

360 DigiTech, Inc. Sponsored ADR Price and Consensus

 

360 DigiTech, Inc. Sponsored ADR Price and Consensus

360 DigiTech, Inc. Sponsored ADR price-consensus-chart | 360 DigiTech, Inc. Sponsored ADR Quote

The Buckle, Inc. (BKE - Free Report) : This leading retailer of medium to better-priced casual apparel, footwear, and accessories for fashion-conscious young men and women has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 7.5% over the last 60 days.

Buckle, Inc. The Price and Consensus

 

Buckle, Inc. The Price and Consensus

Buckle, Inc. The price-consensus-chart | Buckle, Inc. The Quote

The Chemours Company (CC - Free Report) : This leading provider of performance chemicals that are key ingredients in end-products and processes across a host of industries has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 17.5% over the last 60 days.

The Chemours Company Price and Consensus

 

The Chemours Company Price and Consensus

The Chemours Company price-consensus-chart | The Chemours Company Quote

CNX Resources Corporation. (CNX - Free Report) : This independent oil and gas exploration and production company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 14.9% over the last 60 days.

CNX Resources Corporation. Price and Consensus

 

CNX Resources Corporation. Price and Consensus

CNX Resources Corporation. price-consensus-chart | CNX Resources Corporation. Quote

Enova International, Inc. (ENVA - Free Report) : This provider of online financial services has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 1.1% over the last 60 days.

Enova International, Inc. Price and Consensus

 

Enova International, Inc. Price and Consensus

Enova International, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Enova International, Inc. Quote

You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here

Legal Marijuana: An Investor’s Dream

Imagine getting in early on a young industry primed to skyrocket from $17.7 billion in 2019 to an expected $73.6 billion by 2027. 

Although marijuana stocks did better as the pandemic took hold than the market as a whole, they’ve been pushed down. This is exactly the right time to get in on selected strong companies at a fraction of their value before COVID struck. Zacks’ Special Report, Marijuana Moneymakers, reveals 10 exciting tickers for urgent consideration.

Download Marijuana Moneymakers FREE >>


In-Depth Zacks Research for the Tickers Above


Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:


CNX Resources Corporation. (CNX) - free report >>

Buckle, Inc. The (BKE) - free report >>

Enova International, Inc. (ENVA) - free report >>

The Chemours Company (CC) - free report >>

360 DigiTech, Inc. Sponsored ADR (QFIN) - free report >>

Published in

earnings finance oil-energy