Top Ranked Value Stocks to Buy for January 13th
Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong value characteristics for investors to consider today, January 13th:
Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. (SWBI - Free Report) : This designer, manufacturer, and seller of firearms has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 34% over the last 60 days.
Smith & Wesson Brands has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 6.33, compared with 29.40 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.
Realogy Holdings Corp. (RLGY - Free Report) : This provider of residential real estate services has a Zacks Rank #1, and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 58.6% over the last 60 days.
Realogy has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 6.91, compared with 39.90 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.
The Michaels Companies, Inc. (MIK - Free Report) : This owner and operator of arts and crafts specialty retail stores has a Zacks Rank #1, and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 27.6% over the last 60 days.
Michaels has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 6.96, compared with 15.30 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.
