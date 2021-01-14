Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Top Ranked Growth Stocks to Buy for January 13th

Here are three stocks with buy ranks and strong growth characteristics for investors to consider today, January 13th:

D.R. Horton, Inc. (DHI - Free Report) : This homebuilding company which carries a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 3.5% over the last 60 days.

D.R. Horton has a PEG ratio of 0.67, compared with 0.81 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.

Owens & Minor, Inc. (OMI - Free Report) : This healthcare solutions company, which carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 0.5% over the last 60 days.

Owens & Minor has a PEG ratio of 0.27, compared with 4.28 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.

Hibbett Sports, Inc. (HIBB - Free Report) : This retailer of athletic-inspired fashion products, which carries a Zacks Rank #1, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 34.1% over the last 60 days.

 

Hibbett Sports has a PEG ratio of 0.56, compared with 1.16 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.

