Top Ranked Growth Stocks to Buy for January 13th
Here are three stocks with buy ranks and strong growth characteristics for investors to consider today, January 13th:
D.R. Horton, Inc. (DHI - Free Report) : This homebuilding company which carries a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 3.5% over the last 60 days.
D.R. Horton, Inc. Price and Consensus
D.R. Horton, Inc. price-consensus-chart | D.R. Horton, Inc. Quote
D.R. Horton has a PEG ratio of 0.67, compared with 0.81 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.
D.R. Horton, Inc. PEG Ratio (TTM)
D.R. Horton, Inc. peg-ratio-ttm | D.R. Horton, Inc. Quote
Owens & Minor, Inc. (OMI - Free Report) : This healthcare solutions company, which carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 0.5% over the last 60 days.
Owens & Minor, Inc. Price and Consensus
Owens & Minor, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Owens & Minor, Inc. Quote
Owens & Minor has a PEG ratio of 0.27, compared with 4.28 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.
Owens & Minor, Inc. PEG Ratio (TTM)
Owens & Minor, Inc. peg-ratio-ttm | Owens & Minor, Inc. Quote
Hibbett Sports, Inc. (HIBB - Free Report) : This retailer of athletic-inspired fashion products, which carries a Zacks Rank #1, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 34.1% over the last 60 days.
Hibbett Sports, Inc. Price and Consensus
Hibbett Sports, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Hibbett Sports, Inc. Quote
Hibbett Sports has a PEG ratio of 0.56, compared with 1.16 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.
Hibbett Sports, Inc. PEG Ratio (TTM)
Hibbett Sports, Inc. peg-ratio-ttm | Hibbett Sports, Inc. Quote
