We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions of Service.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating indiv idual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Bigstock
New Strong Buy Stocks for January 15th
Here are 5 stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:
Constellium SE (CSTM - Free Report) : This company that develops innovative, value added aluminium products for aerospace, automotive and packaging markets and applications has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 35.7% over the last 90 days.
Constellium SE Price and Consensus
Constellium SE price-consensus-chart | Constellium SE Quote
Federated Hermes, Inc. (FHI - Free Report) : This global asset manager has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 6.4% over the last 60 days.
Federated Hermes, Inc. Price and Consensus
Federated Hermes, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Federated Hermes, Inc. Quote
Helen of Troy Limited (HELE - Free Report) : This leading consumer products player that operates through a diversified portfolio of renowned brands has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.4% over the last 60 days.
Helen of Troy Limited Price and Consensus
Helen of Troy Limited price-consensus-chart | Helen of Troy Limited Quote
Herbalife LTD. (HLF - Free Report) : This global network marketing company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 7.3% over the last 90 days.
Herbalife LTD. Price and Consensus
Herbalife LTD. price-consensus-chart | Herbalife LTD. Quote
KB Home (KBH - Free Report) : This well-known homebuilder in the United States has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 0.9 % over the last 90 days.
KB Home Price and Consensus
KB Home price-consensus-chart | KB Home Quote
You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here
Zacks Names “Single Best Pick to Double”
From thousands of stocks, 5 Zacks experts each have chosen their favorite to skyrocket +100% or more in months to come. From those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian hand-picks one to have the most explosive upside of all.
You know this company from its past glory days, but few would expect that it’s poised for a monster turnaround. Fresh from a successful repositioning and flush with A-list celeb endorsements, it could rival or surpass other recent Zacks’ Stocks Set to Double like Boston Beer Company which shot up +143.0% in a little more than 9 months and Nvidia which boomed +175.9% in one year.
Free: See Our Top Stock and 4 Runners Up >>