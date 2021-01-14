We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions of Service.
Top Ranked Income Stocks to Buy for January 14th
Here are four stocks with buy rank and strong income characteristics for investors to consider today, January 14th:
Enerplus Corporation (ERF - Free Report) : This explorer and developer of crude oil and natural gas, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing more than 100% over the last 60 days.
This Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) company has a dividend yield of 2.51%, compared with the industry average of 0.00%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 1.86%.
Bunge Limited (BG - Free Report) : This agribusiness and food company has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 0.4% over the last 60 days.
This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 6.97%, compared with the industry average of 0.00%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 6.71%.
AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. (AB - Free Report) : This investment management company has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 2.6% over the last 60 days.
This Zacks Rank #2 company has a dividend yield of 7.68%, compared with the industry average of 1.56%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 8.99%.
United Bankshares, Inc. (UBSI - Free Report) : This financial holding company, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 4.5% over the last 60 days.
This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 3.91%, compared with the industry average of 2.11%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 3.89%.
