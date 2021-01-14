In-Depth Zacks Research for the Tickers Above
Top Ranked Momentum Stocks to Buy for January 14th
Here are four stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, January 14th:
Navios Maritime Partners L.P. (NMM - Free Report) : This owner and operator of dry cargo vessels has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 10.1% over the last 60 days.
Navios Maritime’s shares gained 52.6% over the last one month compared with the S&P 500’s growth of 4.3%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.
Crocs, Inc. (CROX - Free Report) : This designer, developer, manufacturer, marketer, and distributer of casual lifestyle footwear and accessories has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 27.2% over the last 60 days.
Crocs’ shares gained 24.4% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.
Myers Industries, Inc. (MYE - Free Report) : This manufacturer and seller of polymer products has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 7.5% over the last 60 days.
Myers Industries’ shares gained 17.3% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.
Sterling Bancorp (STL - Free Report) : This provider of various banking products and services has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.1% over the last 60 days.
Sterling Bancorp’s shares gained 22.5% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.
