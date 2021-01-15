We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions of Service.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating indiv idual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Bigstock
Top Ranked Income Stocks to Buy for January 15th
Here are four stocks with buy rank and strong income characteristics for investors to consider today, January 15th:
ONEOK, Inc. (OKE - Free Report) : This companyengaged in gathering, processing, storage, and transportation of natural gas has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 8.3% over the last 60 days.
ONEOK, Inc. Price and Consensus
ONEOK, Inc. price-consensus-chart | ONEOK, Inc. Quote
This Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) company has a dividend yield of 8.36%, compared with the industry average of 3.38%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 6.57%.
ONEOK, Inc. Dividend Yield (TTM)
ONEOK, Inc. dividend-yield-ttm | ONEOK, Inc. Quote
Tsakos Energy Navigation Limited (TNP - Free Report) : This provider of seaborne crude oil and petroleum product transportation services has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 33.3% over the last 60 days.
Tsakos Energy Navigation Ltd Price and Consensus
Tsakos Energy Navigation Ltd price-consensus-chart | Tsakos Energy Navigation Ltd Quote
This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 5.48%, compared with the industry average of 0.00%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 5.16%.
Tsakos Energy Navigation Ltd Dividend Yield (TTM)
Tsakos Energy Navigation Ltd dividend-yield-ttm | Tsakos Energy Navigation Ltd Quote
China Petroleum & Chemical Corporation (SNP - Free Report) : This energy and chemical company has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 58.9% over the last 60 days.
China Petroleum & Chemical Corporation Price and Consensus
China Petroleum & Chemical Corporation price-consensus-chart | China Petroleum & Chemical Corporation Quote
This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 6.45%, compared with the industry average of 5.10%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 5.99%.
China Petroleum & Chemical Corporation Dividend Yield (TTM)
China Petroleum & Chemical Corporation dividend-yield-ttm | China Petroleum & Chemical Corporation Quote
Compass Diversified (CODI - Free Report) : This private equity firm specializing in add on acquisitions, buyouts, industry consolidation, recapitalization, late stage and middle market investments has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 6.1% over the last 60 days.
Compass Diversified Holdings Price and Consensus
Compass Diversified Holdings price-consensus-chart | Compass Diversified Holdings Quote
This Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) company has a dividend yield of 6.78%, compared with the industry average of 3.66%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 8.39%.
See the full list of top ranked stocks here.
Find more top income stocks with some of our great premium screens.
Zacks Names “Single Best Pick to Double”
From thousands of stocks, 5 Zacks experts each have chosen their favorite to skyrocket +100% or more in months to come. From those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian hand-picks one to have the most explosive upside of all.
You know this company from its past glory days, but few would expect that it’s poised for a monster turnaround. Fresh from a successful repositioning and flush with A-list celeb endorsements, it could rival or surpass other recent Zacks’ Stocks Set to Double like Boston Beer Company which shot up +143.0% in a little more than 9 months and Nvidia which boomed +175.9% in one year.
Free: See Our Top Stock and 4 Runners Up >>