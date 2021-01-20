We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions of Service.
Image: Bigstock
New Strong Buy Stocks for January 19th
Here are 5 stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:
Delek Logistics Partners, LP (DKL - Free Report) : This owner and operator of logistics and marketing assets for crude oil, and intermediate and refined products in the United States has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 8.5% over the last 60 days.
Delek Logistics Partners, L.P. Price and Consensus
Delek Logistics Partners, L.P. price-consensus-chart | Delek Logistics Partners, L.P. Quote
Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. (ETH - Free Report) : This interior design company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 23.4% over the last 60 days.
Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. Price and Consensus
Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. price-consensus-chart | Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. Quote
Primoris Services Corporation (PRIM - Free Report) : This provider of construction, fabrication, maintenance, replacement, and engineering services has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.5% over the last 60 days.
Primoris Services Corporation Price and Consensus
Primoris Services Corporation price-consensus-chart | Primoris Services Corporation Quote
United States Cellular Corporation (USM - Free Report) : This provider of wireless telecommunications services has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 9.8% over the last 60 days.
United States Cellular Corporation Price and Consensus
United States Cellular Corporation price-consensus-chart | United States Cellular Corporation Quote
B&G Foods, Inc. (BGS - Free Report) : This manufacturer, seller and distributor of shelf-stable and frozen foods, and household products has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 0.4% over the last 60 days.
B&G Foods, Inc. Price and Consensus
B&G Foods, Inc. price-consensus-chart | B&G Foods, Inc. Quote
You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here
