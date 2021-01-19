In-Depth Zacks Research for the Tickers Above
Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:
Baidu, Inc. (BIDU) - free report >>
Hibbett Sports, Inc. (HIBB) - free report >>
Tesla, Inc. (TSLA) - free report >>
We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions of Service.
New to Zacks? Get started here.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating indiv idual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Baidu, Inc. (BIDU) - free report >>
Hibbett Sports, Inc. (HIBB) - free report >>
Tesla, Inc. (TSLA) - free report >>
Image: Bigstock
Top Ranked Momentum Stocks to Buy for January 18th
Here are four stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, January 18th:
Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (BOOT - Free Report) : This lifestyle retail chain has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 13.6% over the last 60 days.
Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. Price and Consensus
Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. Quote
Boot Barn’s shares gained 35.7% over the last one month compared with the S&P 500’s growth of 1.2%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.
Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. Price
Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. price | Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. Quote
Tesla, Inc. (TSLA - Free Report) : This designer, developer, manufacturer and seller of electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.4% over the last 60 days.
Tesla, Inc. Price and Consensus
Tesla, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Tesla, Inc. Quote
Tesla’s shares gained nearly 26% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.
Tesla, Inc. Price
Tesla, Inc. price | Tesla, Inc. Quote
Baidu, Inc. (BIDU - Free Report) : This provider of Internet search services has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 8.2% over the last 60 days.
Baidu, Inc. Price and Consensus
Baidu, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Baidu, Inc. Quote
Baidu’s shares gained 25.7% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.
Baidu, Inc. Price
Baidu, Inc. price | Baidu, Inc. Quote
Hibbett Sports, Inc. (HIBB - Free Report) : This retailer of athletic-inspired fashion products has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 34.1% over the last 60 days.
Hibbett Sports, Inc. Price and Consensus
Hibbett Sports, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Hibbett Sports, Inc. Quote
Hibbett Sports’ shares gained 25.2% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.
Hibbett Sports, Inc. Price
Hibbett Sports, Inc. price | Hibbett Sports, Inc. Quote
See the full list of top ranked stocks here
Learn more about the Momentum score and how it is calculated here.
These Stocks Are Poised to Soar Past the Pandemic
The COVID-19 outbreak has shifted consumer behavior dramatically, and a handful of high-tech companies have stepped up to keep America running. Right now, investors in these companies have a shot at serious profits. For example, Zoom jumped 108.5% in less than 4 months while most other stocks were sinking.
Our research shows that 5 cutting-edge stocks could skyrocket from the exponential increase in demand for “stay at home” technologies. This could be one of the biggest buying opportunities of this decade, especially for those who get in early.
See the 5 high-tech stocks now>>