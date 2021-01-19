In-Depth Zacks Research for the Tickers Above
Image: Bigstock
Top Ranked Value Stocks to Buy for January 18th
Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong value characteristics for investors to consider today, January 18th:
Norbord Inc. (OSB - Free Report) : This manufacturer and seller of wood-based panels for retail chains, contractor supply yards, and industrial manufacturers has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 8.8% over the last 60 days.
Norbord Inc. Price and Consensus
Norbord Inc. price-consensus-chart | Norbord Inc. Quote
Norbord has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 8.06 compared with 21.80 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of B.
Norbord Inc. PE Ratio (TTM)
Norbord Inc. pe-ratio-ttm | Norbord Inc. Quote
Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. (SWBI - Free Report) : This designer and manufacturer of firearms has a Zacks Rank #1, and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 34% over the last 60 days.
Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. Price and Consensus
Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. Quote
Smith & Wesson has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 6.47 compared with 29.70 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.
Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. PE Ratio (TTM)
Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. pe-ratio-ttm | Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. Quote
Fidus Investment Corporation (FDUS - Free Report) : This business development company has Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 1.4% over the last 60 days.
Fidus Investment Corporation Price and Consensus
Fidus Investment Corporation price-consensus-chart | Fidus Investment Corporation Quote
Fidus has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 9.29 compared with 52.30 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of B.
Fidus Investment Corporation PE Ratio (TTM)
Fidus Investment Corporation pe-ratio-ttm | Fidus Investment Corporation Quote
