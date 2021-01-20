In-Depth Zacks Research for the Tickers Above
Top Ranked Growth Stocks to Buy for January 19th
Here are three stocks with buy ranks and strong growth characteristics for investors to consider today, January 19th:
AGCO Corporation (AGCO - Free Report) : This manufacturer and distributor of agricultural equipment and related replacement parts, which carries a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 0.6% over the last 60 days.
AGCO Corporation Price and Consensus
AGCO Corporation price-consensus-chart | AGCO Corporation Quote
AGCO has a PEG ratio of 1.18, compared with 1.82 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.
AGCO Corporation PEG Ratio (TTM)
AGCO Corporation peg-ratio-ttm | AGCO Corporation Quote
BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (BJ - Free Report) : This operator of warehouse clubs on the East Coast of the United States, which carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 14% over the last 60 days.
BJs Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. Price and Consensus
BJs Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. price-consensus-chart | BJs Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. Quote
BJ’s has a PEG ratio of 0.84, compared with 1.87 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.
BJs Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. PEG Ratio (TTM)
BJs Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. peg-ratio-ttm | BJs Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. Quote
D.R. Horton, Inc. (DHI - Free Report) : This homebuilding company, which carries a Zacks Rank #1, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 2.8% over the last 60 days.
D.R. Horton, Inc. Price and Consensus
D.R. Horton, Inc. price-consensus-chart | D.R. Horton, Inc. Quote
D.R. Horton has a PEG ratio of 0.68, compared with 0.78 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.
D.R. Horton, Inc. PEG Ratio (TTM)
D.R. Horton, Inc. peg-ratio-ttm | D.R. Horton, Inc. Quote
