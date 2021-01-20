Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Top Ranked Growth Stocks to Buy for January 19th

Here are three stocks with buy ranks and strong growth characteristics for investors to consider today, January 19th:

AGCO Corporation (AGCO - Free Report) : This manufacturer and distributor of agricultural equipment and related replacement parts, which carries a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 0.6% over the last 60 days.

AGCO has a PEG ratio of 1.18, compared with 1.82 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.

BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (BJ - Free Report) : This operator of warehouse clubs on the East Coast of the United States, which carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 14% over the last 60 days.

BJ’s has a PEG ratio of 0.84, compared with 1.87 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.

D.R. Horton, Inc. (DHI - Free Report) : This homebuilding company, which carries a Zacks Rank #1, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 2.8% over the last 60 days.

D.R. Horton has a PEG ratio of 0.68, compared with 0.78 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.

