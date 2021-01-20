In-Depth Zacks Research for the Tickers Above
Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:
Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (CM) - free report >>
B&G Foods, Inc. (BGS) - free report >>
Ellington Financial Inc. (EFC) - free report >>
We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions of Service.
New to Zacks? Get started here.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating indiv idual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (CM) - free report >>
B&G Foods, Inc. (BGS) - free report >>
Ellington Financial Inc. (EFC) - free report >>
Image: Shutterstock
Top Ranked Income Stocks to Buy for January 19th
Here are four stocks with buy rank and strong income characteristics for investors to consider today, January 19th:
B&G Foods, Inc. (BGS - Free Report) : This shelf-stable and frozen foods, and household products manufacturer has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 7.1% over the last 60 days.
B&G Foods, Inc. Price and Consensus
B&G Foods, Inc. price-consensus-chart | B&G Foods, Inc. Quote
This Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) company has a dividend yield of 6.73%, compared with the industry average of 0.00%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 6.71%.
B&G Foods, Inc. Dividend Yield (TTM)
B&G Foods, Inc. dividend-yield-ttm | B&G Foods, Inc. Quote
Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (CM - Free Report) : This provider of various financial products and services to personal, business, public sector, and institutional clients has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing nearly 7% over the last 60 days.
Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Price and Consensus
Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce price-consensus-chart | Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Quote
This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 5.03%, compared with the industry average of 1.89%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 5.07%.
Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Dividend Yield (TTM)
Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce dividend-yield-ttm | Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Quote
Ellington Financial Inc. (EFC - Free Report) : This acquirer and manager of residential mortgage-backed securities has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 12.7% over the last 60 days.
Ellington Financial Inc. Price and Consensus
Ellington Financial Inc. price-consensus-chart | Ellington Financial Inc. Quote
This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 7.89%, compared with the industry average of 0.00%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 10.73%.
Ellington Financial Inc. Dividend Yield (TTM)
Ellington Financial Inc. dividend-yield-ttm | Ellington Financial Inc. Quote
Gladstone Commercial Corporation (GOOD - Free Report) : This reit that focuses on acquiring, owning, and operating net leased industrial and office properties has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 0.6% over the last 60 days.
Gladstone Commercial Corporation Price and Consensus
Gladstone Commercial Corporation price-consensus-chart | Gladstone Commercial Corporation Quote
This Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) company has a dividend yield of 8.10%, compared with the industry average of 3.61%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 7.86%.
Gladstone Commercial Corporation Dividend Yield (TTM)
Gladstone Commercial Corporation dividend-yield-ttm | Gladstone Commercial Corporation Quote
See the full list of top ranked stocks here.
Find more top income stocks with some of our great premium screens.
5 Stocks Set to Double
Each was hand-picked by a Zacks expert as the #1 favorite stock to gain +100% or more in 2020. Each comes from a different sector and has unique qualities and catalysts that could fuel exceptional growth.
Most of the stocks in this report are flying under Wall Street radar, which provides a great opportunity to get in on the ground floor.
Today, See These 5 Potential Home Runs >>