Top Ranked Momentum Stocks to Buy for January 19th
Here are four stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, January 19th:
Crescent Point Energy Corp. (CPG - Free Report) : This light and medium crude oil and natural gas reserves explorer and producer has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing more than 100% over the last 60 days.
Crescent Point Energy Corporation Price and Consensus
Crescent Point Energy Corporation price-consensus-chart | Crescent Point Energy Corporation Quote
Crescent Point Energy’s shares gained 21.2% over the last one month compared with the S&P 500’s growth of 1.6%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.
Crescent Point Energy Corporation Price
Crescent Point Energy Corporation price | Crescent Point Energy Corporation Quote
Delek Logistics Partners, LP (DKL - Free Report) : This owner and operator logistics and marketing assets for crude oil, and intermediate and refined products has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 48.4% over the last 60 days.
Delek Logistics Partners, L.P. Price and Consensus
Delek Logistics Partners, L.P. price-consensus-chart | Delek Logistics Partners, L.P. Quote
Delek Logistics’ shares gained 16.9% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.
Delek Logistics Partners, L.P. Price
Delek Logistics Partners, L.P. price | Delek Logistics Partners, L.P. Quote
L Brands, Inc. (LB - Free Report) : This specialty retailer of women's intimate and other apparel, personal care, and beauty and home fragrance products has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing more than 100% over the last 60 days.
L Brands, Inc. Price and Consensus
L Brands, Inc. price-consensus-chart | L Brands, Inc. Quote
L Brands’ shares gained 17% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.
L Brands, Inc. Price
L Brands, Inc. price | L Brands, Inc. Quote
Magna International Inc. (MGA - Free Report) : This manufacturer of components, assemblies, systems, subsystems, and modules for original equipment manufacturers of vehicles and light trucks has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.9% over the last 60 days.
Magna International Inc. Price and Consensus
Magna International Inc. price-consensus-chart | Magna International Inc. Quote
Magna’s shares gained 14.3% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.
Magna International Inc. Price
Magna International Inc. price | Magna International Inc. Quote
