Top Ranked Momentum Stocks to Buy for January 20th
Here are four stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, January 20th:
CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (CF - Free Report) : This manufacturer and distributor of nitrogen fertilizers and other nitrogen products has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 27.3% over the last 60 days.
CF Industries’ shares gained 19.8% over the last one month compared with the S&P 500’s growth of 2.4%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.
Navient Corporation (NAVI - Free Report) : This provider of education loan management and business processing solutions has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 4.8% over the last 60 days.
Navient’s shares gained 20.6% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.
The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (GS - Free Report) : This investment banking, securities, and investment management company has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 8.5% over the last 60 days.
Goldman Sachs’ shares gained 21.5% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.
Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (ANF - Free Report) : This specialty retailer has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 42.5% over the last 60 days.
Abercrombie & Fitch’s shares gained 17.9% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.
