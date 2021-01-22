We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions of Service.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating indiv idual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Bigstock
New Strong Buy Stocks for January 21st
Here are 5 stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:
PJT Partners Inc. (PJT - Free Report) : This financial advisory firm has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 15.6% over the last 60 days.
PJT Partners Inc. Price and Consensus
PJT Partners Inc. price-consensus-chart | PJT Partners Inc. Quote
Worthington Industries, Inc. (WOR - Free Report) : This metals manufacturing company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 23.3% over the last 60 days.
Worthington Industries, Inc. Price and Consensus
Worthington Industries, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Worthington Industries, Inc. Quote
Afya Limited (AFYA - Free Report) : This medical education group primarily in Brazil has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 16.3% over the last 60 days.
Afya Limited Price and Consensus
Afya Limited price-consensus-chart | Afya Limited Quote
Gates Industrial Corporation PLC (GTES - Free Report) : This manufacturer of engineered power transmission and fluid power solutions has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.1% over the last 90 days.
Gates Industrial Corporation PLC Price and Consensus
Gates Industrial Corporation PLC price-consensus-chart | Gates Industrial Corporation PLC Quote
Graham Corporation (GHM - Free Report) : This company that designs and builds vacuum and heat transfer equipment for process industries and energy markets worldwide has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 3% over the last 60 days.
Graham Corporation Price and Consensus
Graham Corporation price-consensus-chart | Graham Corporation Quote
You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here
Biggest Tech Breakthrough in a Generation
Be among the early investors in the new type of device that experts say could impact society as much as the discovery of electricity. Current technology will soon be outdated and replaced by these new devices. In the process, it’s expected to create 22 million jobs and generate $12.3 trillion in activity.
A select few stocks could skyrocket the most as rollout accelerates for this new tech. Early investors could see gains similar to buying Microsoft in the 1990s. Zacks’ just-released special report reveals 8 stocks to watch. The report is only available for a limited time.
See 8 breakthrough stocks now>>