Top Ranked Income Stocks to Buy for January 20th
Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong income characteristics for investors to consider today, January 20th:
Moelis & Company (MC - Free Report) : This provider of strategic and financial advisory services has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 51% over the last 60 days.
This Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) company has a dividend yield of 2.78%, compared with the industry average of 0.00%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 4.35%.
Norbord Inc. (OSB - Free Report) : This manufacturer of wood-based panels, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 8.8% over the last 60 days.
This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 4.59%, compared with the industry average of 0.41%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 5.4%.
Rio Tinto Group (RIO - Free Report) : This company that engages in finding, mining, and processing mineral resources has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 47.3% over the last 60 days.
This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 3.80%, compared with the industry average of 0.00%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 6.29%.
See the full list of top ranked stocks here.
Find more top income stocks with some of our great premium screens.
