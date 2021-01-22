We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions of Service.
Bull of the Day: eXp World Holdings (EXPI)
Every once in awhile there comes along a stock with performance so insane that you simply cannot believe it. This leads to those headlines like, “If you invested $1,000 in XYZ you would have $20 million today!” We all know this never happens. There’s like one old lady out there somewhere that bought and held long enough for something like this to become reality.
Today’s Bull of the Day is a stock that has already become a legendary “10-bagger” since late March. It’s Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) eXp World Holdings (EXPI - Free Report) . eXp World Holdings, Inc. provides cloud-based real estate brokerage services for residential homeowners and homebuyers in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Australia, South Africa, Portugal, France, Mexico, and India. The company facilitates buyers to search real-time property listings and sellers to list their properties through its Website, exprealty.com; and provides buyers and sellers with access to a network of professionals, consumer-centric agents, and brokers.
At the surface, that sounds like a relatively run-of-the-mill business. It’s real estate, with cloud-based technology. Not exactly reinventing the wheel. But the earnings here are what are driving the expansion. Current year EPS growth estimates call for 446% growth, going from a 15-cent loss per share last year to 52 cents of profitability this year. Next year’s number are looking great too, with earnings growth slated to hit 56.7%. That’s on forecast revenue growth of 32.21%.
This recent jump in estimates is the reason for the favorable Zacks Rank. While the current Zacks Consensus calls for 81 cents EPS next year, that was not always the case. As recently as 90 days ago, our Zacks Consensus Estimate was only 50 cents. Since then, analysts on Wall Street have been coming in and increasing their earnings estimates for the company. This is helping to underpin a rally that has taken shares from under $9 to start April 2020 to over $90 today.
The company also just announced a 2-for-1 stock split effective February 12th.
