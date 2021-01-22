Back to top

Image: Bigstock

New Strong Buy Stocks for January 22nd

Read MoreHide Full Article

Here are 5 stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:

American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. (AXL - Free Report) : This leading supplier of driveline and drivetrain systems, modules and components for the light vehicle market has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 1% over the last 60 days.

American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. Price and Consensus

 

American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. Price and Consensus

American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. price-consensus-chart | American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. Quote

Century Communities, Inc. (CCS - Free Report) : This home building and construction company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 4.8% over the last 60 days.

Century Communities, Inc. Price and Consensus

 

Century Communities, Inc. Price and Consensus

Century Communities, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Century Communities, Inc. Quote

Gerdau S.A. (GGB - Free Report) : This largest long steel producer in Latin America has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 35.7% over the last 90 days.

Gerdau S.A. Price and Consensus

 

Gerdau S.A. Price and Consensus

Gerdau S.A. price-consensus-chart | Gerdau S.A. Quote

Primoris Services Corporation (PRIM - Free Report) : This one of the largest specialty contractors and infrastructure companies in the United States has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.2% over the last 60 days.

Primoris Services Corporation Price and Consensus

 

Primoris Services Corporation Price and Consensus

Primoris Services Corporation price-consensus-chart | Primoris Services Corporation Quote

SunCoke Energy, Inc. (SXC - Free Report) : This producer of metallurgical coke in the Americas has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 2.2% over the last 60 days.

SunCoke Energy, Inc. Price and Consensus

 

SunCoke Energy, Inc. Price and Consensus

SunCoke Energy, Inc. price-consensus-chart | SunCoke Energy, Inc. Quote

You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here

More Stock News: This Is Bigger than the iPhone!                  

It could become the mother of all technological revolutions. Apple sold a mere 1 billion iPhones in 10 years but a new breakthrough is expected to generate more than 27 billion devices in just 3 years, creating a $1.7 trillion market.

Zacks has just released a Special Report that spotlights this fast-emerging phenomenon and 6 tickers for taking advantage of it. If you don't buy now, you may kick yourself in 2021. 

Click here for the 6 trades >>


In-Depth Zacks Research for the Tickers Above


Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:


American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. (AXL) - free report >>

Gerdau S.A. (GGB) - free report >>

Primoris Services Corporation (PRIM) - free report >>

Century Communities, Inc. (CCS) - free report >>

SunCoke Energy, Inc. (SXC) - free report >>

Published in

construction earnings