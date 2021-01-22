We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions of Service.
Image: Bigstock
New Strong Buy Stocks for January 22nd
Here are 5 stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:
American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. (AXL - Free Report) : This leading supplier of driveline and drivetrain systems, modules and components for the light vehicle market has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 1% over the last 60 days.
American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. Price and Consensus
American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. price-consensus-chart | American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. Quote
Century Communities, Inc. (CCS - Free Report) : This home building and construction company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 4.8% over the last 60 days.
Century Communities, Inc. Price and Consensus
Century Communities, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Century Communities, Inc. Quote
Gerdau S.A. (GGB - Free Report) : This largest long steel producer in Latin America has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 35.7% over the last 90 days.
Gerdau S.A. Price and Consensus
Gerdau S.A. price-consensus-chart | Gerdau S.A. Quote
Primoris Services Corporation (PRIM - Free Report) : This one of the largest specialty contractors and infrastructure companies in the United States has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.2% over the last 60 days.
Primoris Services Corporation Price and Consensus
Primoris Services Corporation price-consensus-chart | Primoris Services Corporation Quote
SunCoke Energy, Inc. (SXC - Free Report) : This producer of metallurgical coke in the Americas has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 2.2% over the last 60 days.
SunCoke Energy, Inc. Price and Consensus
SunCoke Energy, Inc. price-consensus-chart | SunCoke Energy, Inc. Quote
You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here
