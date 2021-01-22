We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions of Service.
Top Ranked Growth Stocks to Buy for January 21st
Here are four stocks with buy ranks and strong growth characteristics for investors to consider today, January 21st:
Dollar Tree, Inc. (DLTR - Free Report) : This operator of discount variety retail stores, which carries a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 7.6% over the last 60 days.
Dollar Tree has a PEG ratio of 1.76, compared with 2.95 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.
Crocs, Inc. (CROX - Free Report) : This designer, developer and distributor of casual lifestyle footwear and accessories for men, women, and children, which carries a Zacks Rank #1, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 11.4% over the last 60 days.
Crocs’ has a PEG ratio of 1.37, compared with 1.95 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.
D.R. Horton, Inc. (DHI - Free Report) : This homebuilding company, which carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 1.3% over the last 60 days.
D.R. Horton has a PEG ratio of 0.68, compared with 0.79 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.
Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (SBH - Free Report) : This specialty retailer and distributor of professional beauty supplies, which carries a Zacks Rank #2, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 1.1% over the last 60 days.
Sally Beauty has a PEG ratio of 0.24, compared with 1.06 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.
