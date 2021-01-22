We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions of Service.
Top Ranked Momentum Stocks to Buy for January 21st
Here are four stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, January 21st:
ArcBest Corporation (ARCB - Free Report) : This provider of freight transportation services and integrated logistics solutions has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 3.6% over the last 60 days.
ArcBest's shares gained 15.2% over the last one month compared to S&P 500’s rise of +3.8%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of B.
Target Corporation (TGT - Free Report) : This general merchandise retailer in the United States has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.6% over the last 60 days.
Target's shares gained 10.5% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.
Five Below, Inc. (FIVE - Free Report) : This specialty value retailer has a Zacks Rank #2 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 12.9% over the last 60 days.
Five Below's shares gained 17.2% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.
Crocs, Inc. (CROX - Free Report) : This designer, developer and distributor of casual lifestyle footwear and accessories for men, women, and children has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 11.4% over the last 60 days.
Crocs' shares gained 18.2% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.
